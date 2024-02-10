Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined

On February 10th, the semifinal matches of the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament in Abu Dhabi (UAE) took place.

The top seed of the tournament, Elena Rybakina, defeated Ludmilla Samsonova in three sets.

In the battle for the trophy, the world's fifth-ranked player will face Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia in a three-hour semifinal match.

The final match is scheduled for February 10th at 13:00 Kiev time.

WTA 500 Abu Dhabi. Semifinals:

Elena Rybakina [1] vs. Ludmila Samsonova [8] - 6:0, 4:6, 6:2

Daria Kasatkina [7] vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia [6] - 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (7:2)