Ryan Giggs talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's tough start at Manchester United

Ryan Giggs called Cristiano Ronaldo the "best" player he ever played with at Manchester United, despite the Portuguese star facing adaptation challenges at the start of his career in England.

Giggs shared this in an interview with Rio Ferdinand on the show Rio Meets. The Manchester United legend was generous with his praise for Ronaldo but noted that the young winger initially struggled with the physical demands and intensity of English football. Giggs recalled an incident in training when Sir Alex Ferguson scolded him for a particularly hard tackle on Ronaldo, after which the coach called the Portuguese superstar a "special player."

However, it seems Ferguson wasn't always so protective of Ronaldo. Perhaps to toughen up the young winger, the coach wouldn't call fouls if Ronaldo took too many touches on the ball. Over time, this approach paid off, and Ronaldo transformed from a player who relied on tricks to the prolific forward we know today. Giggs acknowledged that Ronaldo is the best player he has ever played with, noting that his impact on the team was greater than that of Eric Cantona.

Giggs said of Ronaldo: "He's the best. I remember once in a winter match, I made a tackle on Cristiano, and the coach got really angry. I replied, 'It's just a tackle!' and he said, 'I know, but be careful. He's a special player.'"

"The first year was tough for him, but the more I think about it, the more I realize it was a process. In training, if he took too many touches, he'd get hit. The coach wouldn't call fouls."

When Giggs was asked if Ferguson asked senior players to help Ronaldo toughen up, Giggs replied, "I don't think he needed it. We were already doing it."

Now Ronaldo continues his career in Saudi Arabia, playing for Al-Nassr. His next match is on Saturday, when the team faces Yokohama F. Marinos in the AFC Champions League.