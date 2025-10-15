Rwanda coach backs Bafana Bafana as a worthy team to present Africa at World Cup

Adel Amrouche says Bafana plays ‘magic football’

Adel Amrouche describes Bafana Bafana as team deserving a place at next year’s World Cup.

The Rwanda coach expressed his feelings just after Hugo Broos’ men beat them 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium to book their place at next year’s global showpiece.

“Firstly, I’d like to congratulate all the people of the nation of South Africa because they believed,” Amrouche said, as per the South African Football Association’s official media team.

“I’m happy for the coach of Bafana Bafana and for all the team because Africa needs people who can represent them well, like Nigeria, the strong teams who can represent the continent in the World Cup.”

Rwanda were expected to be a threat to Bafana’s qualification quest but were just not a side worth derailing Bafana especially after updates in Uyo favoured South Africa.

Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin opened Bafana chances given that only a Benin win would have seen Bafana fail to qualify.

Thalente Mbatha, Aswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa goals ensured that Broos and his troops are headed to USA, Canada and Mexico.