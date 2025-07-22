Rulani Mokwena unveils his coaching staff at MC Alger
A solid lineup
Football news Today, 02:25Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/UnplayableZA
Mokwena is clearly on a mission.
Details: According to the MC Alger press office, the club's new 38-year-old head coach Rulani Mokwena has introduced his coaching staff, a team he hopes will help lead MC Alger to new heights and achieve their ambitious goals.
So, as of now, Rulani Mokwena's coaching staff includes:
- Goalkeeper coach: Wendell Robinson.
- Fitness coach: Sibusiso Mahlangu.
- Assistant coach: Enzo Donis.
Wendell Robinson is the former goalkeeper coach at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sibusiso Mahlangu previously worked with Mokwena at Wydad, where he was also responsible for fitness training.
Enzo Donis has experience as an analyst with teams such as the Togo national team and AS Vista Club.
Reminder: Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger
Related teams and leagues
MC Alger MC Alger Schedule MC Alger News MC Alger Transfers
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions LeagueKuPSKairat Almaty11:00
-
-
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions LeagueFC NoahFerencvaros12:00
-
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions LeagueLincoln Red Imps FCFK Crvena Zvezda12:00
-
-
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueViktoria PlzenServette FC13:00
-
-
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueFC CopenhagenDrita13:00
-
-
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions LeaguePafos FCMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueHamrun SpartansDynamo Kyiv13:00
-
-
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueRFSMalmoe FF13:00
-
-
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueKF ShkendijaFC FCSB14:00
-
-
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions LeagueSlovan BratislavaZrinjski Mostar14:15
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:25 Rulani Mokwena unveils his coaching staff at MC Alger Football news Today, 02:07 Here we go! Milan sign Pervis Estupiñán Football news Today, 01:45 Burglars broke into Luis Suárez’s home at night! The incident escalated into a fight Football news Today, 00:00 From River to India: Kevin Sibille's Unusual Career Turn Football news Yesterday, 23:35 Flamengo Signs Saúl Ñíguez to Boost Libertadores Campaign Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Newell’s Eyes Esteban Andrada as Keylor Navas' Replacement Football news Yesterday, 22:30 Santa Fe Signs Uruguayan Defender Ahead of 2026 Libertadores Football news Yesterday, 22:00 FIFA Steps In as Costa Rica Faces Deep Football Crisis Football news Yesterday, 21:35 Neymar Irritated After Santos Loss: “That Again?” Football news Yesterday, 21:05 AFA and Argentine Government Clash Over 'Political Use' of The Return of Away Fans
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football Today Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Football Today RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Football Today Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025