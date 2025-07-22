Rulani Mokwena unveils his coaching staff at MC Alger

Mokwena is clearly on a mission.

Details: According to the MC Alger press office, the club's new 38-year-old head coach Rulani Mokwena has introduced his coaching staff, a team he hopes will help lead MC Alger to new heights and achieve their ambitious goals.

So, as of now, Rulani Mokwena's coaching staff includes:

Goalkeeper coach: Wendell Robinson.

Fitness coach: Sibusiso Mahlangu.

Assistant coach: Enzo Donis.

Wendell Robinson is the former goalkeeper coach at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sibusiso Mahlangu previously worked with Mokwena at Wydad, where he was also responsible for fitness training.

Enzo Donis has experience as an analyst with teams such as the Togo national team and AS Vista Club.

