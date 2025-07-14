Rulani Mokwena Takes Charge of Algerian Club
The South African coach has decided on his next move.
Football news Yesterday, 03:07Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: Wydad Casablancz
Rulani Mokwena, who managed Wydad last season, has since left the club and has now confirmed his future destination.
Details: As officially announced by the club, Rulani Mokwena has been appointed as the new head coach of MC Alger.
However, Mokwena’s move seems more likely, as Mngqithi currently has an active contract with Golden Arrows and does not appear to be planning a departure.
As head coach of Sundowns, Mokwena won three league titles, the inaugural African Football League, and the Nedbank Cup.
Reminder: Champions League needed! Rulani Mokwena turns down offers from two clubs at once.
