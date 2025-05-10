Ruidíaz Shuts Down Universitario Return Talk and Says That Chapter Is Closed

As Universitario de Deportes continues to struggle with a lack of goals this season, fans have kept the dream alive of a possible return for Raúl Ruidíaz. However, the forward, currently playing for Atlético Grau, made it clear in an interview with L1MAX that going back to the club is no longer in his plans.

“I don’t follow social media. Sometimes something reaches me, but for me, the chapter with Universitario is closed. I’m happy at Grau and in Piura. Things didn’t work out with the U, and that’s in the past,” Ruidíaz stated firmly. His comments are a blow to fans who have been vocal online about bringing him back, especially with strikers like Diego Churín and Alex Valera failing to deliver consistently.

Although he’s put a return off the table, Ruidíaz still expressed support for his former club. When asked about Universitario’s recent 1-1 draw with Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores, he responded, “As a fan of the U, I wanted them to win. There are still two games left, and they can get good results to reach the round of 16.”

Ruidíaz’s remarks confirm that, despite his status as a club idol, a comeback is off the table for now—more a wish from the stands than a reality for the player.