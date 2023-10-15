RU RU NG NG
Rooney has decided on his first acquisition at the new club

Rooney has decided on his first acquisition at the new club

Football news Today, 05:18
Photo: Birmingham City Twitter/Author unknown

The newly-appointed manager of Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney, aspires to secure the services of the former Manchester United goalkeeper and England international, Jack Butland, with the intention of designating him as the primary custodian of the team.

To provide context, it's worth noting that Rooney was recently relieved of his managerial duties at Major League Soccer's D.C. United. Subsequently, he assumed the helm of the English Championship side, Birmingham City.

According to reports from The Sun, Rooney is contemplating this initial signing. Jack Butland joined Scottish outfit Rangers during the summer transfer window following a brief loan spell at Manchester United in the previous season.

Butland had previously featured for Birmingham City in the 2012/13 season, before embarking on a journey through various other clubs, including Leeds, Derby, Stoke City, and Crystal Palace. He has represented both the youth and senior national teams of England and achieved European U-17 Championship glory with the national U-17 side.

Manchester United secured Butland on loan from Crystal Palace during the winter transfer window, though he did not make a single appearance for the "Red Devils."

As per Transfermarkt, the player's contract is valued at €2 million.

