Ronaldo tops football’s earnings list in 2025: who else made the top 10?

The ranking of the world’s highest-paid players.

Football is not only about passion but also about money — multimillion-dollar contracts that bring huge fortunes to the game’s biggest stars. The latest figures reveal who earns the most.

Details: Forbes has published its ranking of the world’s richest footballers. Leading the list is Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and the Portugal national team. In second place is Argentine icon Lionel Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, while Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad completes the top three.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2025:

Cristiano Ronaldo – $280 million Lionel Messi – $130 million Karim Benzema – $104 million Kylian Mbappé – $95 million Erling Haaland – $80 million Vinícius Júnior – $60 million Mohamed Salah – $55 million Sadio Mané – $54 million Jude Bellingham – $44 million Lamine Yamal – $43 million

Reminder: The 40-year-old Al Nassr and Portugal forward, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, became the first footballer in history to reach billionaire status.