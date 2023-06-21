Ronaldo spoke out about entering the Guinness Book of Records

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about the victory over Iceland (1-0) in Euro-2024 qualifying.

The Portuguese had snatched victory in the compensatory time of the match.

He stressed that the victory was of special importance, not only because it was his 200th match for the national team, but also because he scored the winning goal.

Ronaldo in this game set a new record for the number of matches played for the national team and made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

He is also the record holder for the number of goals for the national team, scoring 122 goals.