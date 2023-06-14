Ronaldo revealed the meaning of his famous goal celebration

Star Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the meaning of his famous goal celebration, widely regarded as one of the most iconic in soccer history.

The Al Nasr forward admitted that his gesture simply means the word "yes."

At the same time, the Portuguese did not hide the fact that he likes it when other players celebrate goals in the same style.

Recall that Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia last year. Since then, he has scored 14 goals and made two assists in 16 league matches.