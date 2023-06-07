EN RU
Ronaldo did not make it into the selection of the best players of the Saudi Arabian championship

The statistical portal Opta did not include Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr in the symbolic team of the best footballers in the Saudi Arabian championship. However, Al-Nassr players Luis Gustavo and Gislan Konan made it into the team. This season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo played 19 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists.

The symbolic team of the best footballers in the Saudi Arabian championship, according to Opta, is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Marcelo Grohe (Al-Ittihad).

Defenders: Gislan Konan (Al-Nassr), Ahmed Sharahili (Al-Ittihad), Ahmed Hegazi (Al-Ittihad), Madallah Al-Olayan (Al-Ittihad).

Midfielders: Luis Gustavo (Al-Nassr), Kaku (Al-Taawoun), Romarinho (Al-Ittihad).

Forwards: Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh), Odion Ighalo (Al-Shabab), Murad Batna (Al-Fateh).

