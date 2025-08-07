Ronaldo announces Al-Nassr friendly in his native Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, together with his team, is currently in Portugal for preseason training, and today they are set to play another friendly match. The football star announced the upcoming game on his Instagram page.

Yesterday, Ronaldo posted a photo in his Instagram story, captioned: "See you tomorrow at Estádio do Algarve!" The match Ronaldo is referring to is against Rio Ave, scheduled for this evening.

Let us recall that earlier in the preseason, Al-Nassr faced French side Toulouse. In that encounter, Cristiano delivered his trademark goal, helping his team secure a 2-1 victory.

It is worth noting that the official season opener for Al-Nassr is set for August 19. On this day, Ronaldo's team will compete for the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ittihad.

Additionally, after the conclusion of last season, the Portuguese forward extended his contract with Al-Nassr for another two years.