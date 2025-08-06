Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the news of former Porto player Jorge Costa's death

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Jorge Costa, the former Porto and Portugal national team footballer who passed away yesterday. The footballer shared a heartfelt post in his Instagram story.

Ronaldo posted a black-and-white photo of Jorge Costa, captioning it with the words, “Farewell forever, Jorge Costa 🕊️.”

It’s worth noting that Jorge Costa was a key member of José Mourinho’s legendary Porto side, which clinched both the UEFA Cup and the Champions League in the mid-2000s. He also represented the Portuguese national team alongside such legends as Luís Figo and Rui Costa.

Mourinho himself, referencing the death of his former player during a press conference, could not hold back tears.

To recall, Jorge Costa passed away on August 5 after suffering a heart attack at São João hospital, where he was taken from Porto’s training base. In recent years, the Portuguese had been working as the club’s sporting director. He was just 53 years old at the time of his death.