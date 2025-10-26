Romano Schmid's future in doubt? Where will Werder's key player go?

The Austrian midfielder has two years left on his contract

Speculation continues to swirl around the future of Werder Bremen midfielder Romano Schmid. A journalist has shared fresh insight into the possible scenarios for the Austrian playmaker.

Details: According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Werder's attacking midfielder Romano Schmid is at a crossroads when it comes to the next step in his career.

Plettenberg reports that two options are on the table: the 25-year-old could either extend his current contract with the club or leave Werder as early as this summer. Schmid's existing deal runs until June 2027, and several clubs have already shown interest in the Austrian international.

This season, Schmid has featured in nine games for Werder, scoring twice and providing two assists. Transfermarkt currently values the player at 17 million euros.



