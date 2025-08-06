RU RU ES ES FR FR
Roma Raise Echeverri Offer to €33m With City Buy-Back Clause

Roma Raise Echeverri Offer to €33m With City Buy-Back Clause

Football news Today, 00:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that Roma have raised their bid for Claudio Echeverri, offering a loan with a €33 million option to buy, while granting Manchester City a €40 million buy-back clause.

Echeverri, 18, has made clear he wants the move to the Giallorossi, where he would link up with Argentine compatriots Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé. He already turned down an offer from Girona and is pushing for the transfer.

City, who paid €18.5 million to sign him from River Plate in 2024, have barely used the midfielder, giving him just three official appearances and one goal — scored during the Club World Cup against Al Ain.

The new terms reflect a structured loan-to-buy deal, with figures higher than those of a straight sale. If Echeverri shines in Rome, City would retain the right to buy him back for €40 million, thereby ensuring Roma a financial cushion should they lose the player.

For now, negotiations continue, but Echeverri's determination to join Roma may help tilt the balance.

Sport Predictions
