Roma legend De Rossi could take charge of Torino

The Italian specialist is close to making a managerial comeback

Former Roma head coach Daniele De Rossi is being considered as a candidate for the Torino managerial position.

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, the 42-year-old tactician could replace Marco Baroni, whose results at the start of the season have been deemed unsatisfactory.

Besides De Rossi, Alessio Dionisi—who previously managed Palermo in Serie B—is also on the club's shortlist.

Daniele #DeRossi e Alessio #Dionisi sono stati proposti al #Torino come possibili successori di Marco #Baroni, che si giocherà il futuro sulla panchina granata a partire da sabato contro la Lazio (sfida da ex). Vietato sbagliare. #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 1, 2025

De Rossi's last job was with Roma. During his tenure at the capital club, he managed 30 matches, with the Giallorossi recording 14 wins, 9 draws, and 7 defeats.

After five rounds of the current Serie A campaign, Torino sit 15th in the table with four points.

