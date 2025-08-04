Robert Oliveras, Barça Prospect Joins Mexico U-15 Despite Spain Background

Robert Oliveras is one of the standout names on Mexico's U-15 national team, not just for his skill, but for choosing El Tri despite earlier playing with Spain’s youth ranks.

Born in Barcelona to a Catalan father and a Mexican mother, Oliveras began his career with CE Sant Gabriel before moving to CF Damm. He now plays for FC Barcelona’s cadete B team and is regarded as a top prospect in La Masia. At just 14, he's known for his height, technique, power, and goal-scoring ability from midfield. He has featured as a pivot, interior midfielder, and even center back, highlighting his versatility.

During his time with Damm, he scored nine goals playing in a 4-2-3-1 setup. With Barça, he continues to develop as a two-way midfielder with attacking instincts.

Despite having already represented Spain at U-14 level, Oliveras debuted with Mexico’s U-15 side on November 26, 2024, in a friendly—ironically—against Spain. He’s since played two more matches for Mexico against the UAE and Morocco and was recently called up for the Concacaf U-15 Championship in Costa Rica (August 2–10), where Mexico is in Group A under coach Yasser Corona.

For now, Oliveras remains eligible for either country at future youth or senior levels. But his commitment to Mexico at this stage suggests the Tricolor may have secured a major long-term asset.