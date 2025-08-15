RU RU ES ES FR FR
River’s Unbeaten Road Streak Nears Historic Mark

River Plate extended its unbeaten run on the road in 2025 after holding Libertad to a scoreless draw in Paraguay in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16, according to Olé. Marcelo Gallardo’s side has now gone 13 consecutive away matches without a loss, winning five and drawing eight, with 17 goals scored, six conceded, and nine clean sheets.

At home, River has suffered only one defeat this year — against Estudiantes — while collecting nine wins and six draws in 16 matches. The team has scored 29 goals and conceded 13 at the Monumental, registering seven clean sheets.

This current streak is the club’s longest away run since 2021, when it remained unbeaten for 16 matches with 12 victories and four draws, scoring 37 goals and allowing 13. The all-time record came between 1999 and 2000, when River went 19 games unbeaten away from home, starting with a 2-1 win over Gimnasia de Jujuy under Ramón Díaz and ending with a 1-0 loss to Chacarita while coached by Américo Rubén Gallego.

Up next, River will host Godoy Cruz on Sunday, August 17, in the fifth round of the Clausura Tournament. Four days later, Gallardo’s men will face Libertad again in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores tie at the Monumental.

