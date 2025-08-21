Riverhounds Reveal Stadium Expansion Plan to Meet Division One Standards

Pittsburgh Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger announced plans to expand the club’s South Shore stadium, aiming to increase capacity to 15,000 seats in order to meet U.S. Soccer’s Pro League Standards for Division One sanctioning. The expansion will also serve the Pittsburgh Riveters and open the door for more concerts and regional sporting events.

The Riverhounds’ growth has been remarkable, selling out 73% of home games since 2023 and doubling their season ticket base over the last three years. Ticket revenue has risen by 26% annually since 2021, and fan interest continues to surge. The project will add premium seating, suites, and banquet space, while positioning the venue to host nearly 500,000 attendees annually and generate an estimated $243 million in new taxes for Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, and Pennsylvania.

With the United Soccer League preparing to launch a Division One men’s league in 2028, the Riverhounds’ expansion places them at the forefront of the next stage of U.S. soccer development.