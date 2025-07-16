River Set to Land Galarza Fonda as Gallardo Rebuilds His Midfield

River Plate is finalizing the signing of Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza Fonda, one of Marcelo Gallardo’s top targets for this transfer window. As reported by Olé, River is also set to bring in Juan Carlos Portillo from Talleres in a joint deal worth around $11 million. Gallardo is reinforcing the squad amid Rodrigo Aliendro’s confirmed move to Vélez and Santiago Simón’s likely departure.

Galarza Fonda, 23, is a left-footed creative midfielder with strong dribbling, pace, and attacking instincts. His style has drawn comparisons to Ignacio Fernández, as he thrives carrying the ball forward, breaking lines, and operating between the midfield and final third. In Gallardo’s system, he could compete for minutes alongside Santiago Lencina, Maximiliano Meza, and Giuliano Galoppo.

With Talleres, Galarza played 68 matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists. His overall professional record includes 137 appearances, 10 goals, and six assists. He has also earned eight caps with Paraguay’s national team, contributing one goal and one assist.

River had previously reached a verbal agreement for Lucas Cepeda, a similarly skilled left-footed midfielder. However, Colo-Colo increased its financial demands, and the deal stalled. The Chilean is now expected to head to Europe, while River turns to Galarza Fonda as its next midfield cornerstone.