River Secures Galoppo in Deal Offsetting São Paulo’s Debts

River Plate has confirmed the permanent signing of Giuliano Galoppo after eight months at the club, according to Olé. The midfielder’s 60 percent rights were purchased from São Paulo for $3.6 million, but River will only pay $1.5 million thanks to outstanding debts the Brazilian club owed for other players.

The negotiation included full rights to Enzo Díaz and part of Gonzalo Tapia’s registration. São Paulo still owed $2 million for Díaz and $100,000 for Tapia, amounts deducted from the final settlement. As a result, River now owns the majority of Galoppo’s transfer rights, while Díaz becomes fully owned by São Paulo.

The transaction concludes a swap arrangement set in motion in January 2025, when Galoppo arrived on loan to Núñez and Díaz moved to Brazil under similar terms. Since then, Galoppo has delivered solid performances for Marcelo Gallardo, playing 23 matches and scoring five goals across domestic competitions, the Argentine Cup, the Club World Cup, and the Clausura.

Meanwhile, Díaz has impressed in Brazil, recording 41 appearances and one goal in league, cup and continental play. Tapia remains under contract with River but continues on loan at São Paulo to gain minutes under Hernán Crespo. The agreement could add intrigue in the months ahead, as River and São Paulo may meet in the Copa Libertadores semifinals if both advance past their quarterfinal ties.

