River Legend Beto Alonso Praises Mastantuono: “He Might Be Even Better Than I Was”

Franco Mastantuono, the 17-year-old sensation of River Plate, continues to impress after his stunning performance in the Superclásico. According to Dsports Radio, River legend Norberto “Beto” Alonso praised the youngster effusively, saying, “He might be even better than I was.”



Mastantuono scored a brilliant free-kick goal to open the scoring in River's 2-1 win over Boca Juniors at the Más Monumental, further cementing his status as a rising star. With 55 senior appearances and seven goals already to his name, Alonso declared: “At 17, he’s already the team leader. Everything goes through him.” However, he also noted the youngster still has room to improve in providing assists to the forwards.



“They want to pay $45 million for him. I’m not sure they would’ve paid that for me,” joked the 72-year-old icon, who won 10 titles with River and retired in 1986 after lifting the Intercontinental Cup. Alonso hopes Mastantuono stays at River long enough to grow, but admitted the midfielder has the quality to succeed in Europe. “That was a hell of a goal. He really strikes the ball well, and he proved it,” he concluded.