River Boosted by Defensive Reinforcements Ahead of Libertadores Clash in Guayaquil

Football news Today, 17:00
River Plate received a double boost ahead of their Copa Libertadores trip to face Barcelona SC in Guayaquil: Paulo Díaz and Gonzalo Montiel have both been medically cleared to return. According to Olé, the defenders are fully recovered from their respective injuries and will travel with the squad, giving head coach Marcelo Gallardo a near-complete backline for Thursday’s key match.

Paulo Díaz, sidelined with a muscle tear, completed his recovery and is expected to replace Leandro González Pírez in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Montiel rejoins the group after suffering a muscular strain in the April 27 Superclásico against Boca. While his starting role is still uncertain, he will be on the trip and could be an option off the bench, with Fabricio Bustos likely to retain his spot on the right.

Gallardo had rotated several players during the weekend win over Vélez and now regains key pieces. Lucas Martínez Quarta returns from suspension and is set to join Bustos, Díaz, and Marcos Acuña in a potentially first-choice back four. In midfield, Kevin Castaño, Giuliano Galoppo, and Enzo Pérez are expected to start, while Franco Mastantuono, Sebastián Driussi, and Facundo Colidio will likely lead the attack.

