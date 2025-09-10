River Boosted as Driussi and Colidio Return Ahead of Palmeiras Clash

Marcelo Gallardo has received a timely boost as River Plate prepare for a decisive stretch of the season. Sebastián Driussi and Facundo Colidio rejoined full training after recovering from minor injuries and will be available for Saturday’s league match against Estudiantes and, most importantly, for the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg against Palmeiras, according to TyC Sports.

Driussi had been dealing with the aftermath of an ankle problem suffered at the Club World Cup, while Colidio was managing a hamstring strain. Both forwards had trained under reduced workloads last week but have now been cleared to return.

Their comeback significantly strengthens River’s attacking options. Together they account for 19 of the 60 goals the team has scored this year. Driussi, expected to start against Palmeiras, has 10 goals in 27 appearances, while Colidio has 9 in 34 and will likely be used as a substitute.

The emergence of Maximiliano Salas has reshaped Gallardo’s plans, as the former Racing forward has pushed his way into the starting lineup. While Gallardo originally envisioned Driussi and Colidio as an untouchable partnership for the decisive matches, there remains a possibility that all three could feature together at times.

River’s coach is still waiting for the return of his international players to finalize the lineup, but having both Driussi and Colidio back provides depth and reassurance heading into a high-stakes clash with Palmeiras.