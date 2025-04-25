River and Boca Set to Add Another Chapter to Their Fierce Rivalry

River Plate and Boca Juniors will face off in the latest chapter of the Superclásico, Argentina’s most iconic football rivalry. It will be the first meeting between the two giants this year. Their last encounter came on September 21, 2024, when River secured a 1-0 win at La Bombonera thanks to a goal from Manuel Lanzini. Despite that recent victory, Boca still holds the edge in the overall head-to-head, with 92 wins to River’s 87 across 263 matches, alongside 84 draws.

In domestic league play, they have met 215 times, with Boca winning 78 games and River 72. In national cups, River lead with five wins to Boca’s three. On the international stage, the rivalry is even tighter: Boca have 11 wins, River 10, and there have been 11 draws.

River enters the clash on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Gimnasia La Plata, with Sebastián Driussi, Franco Mastantuono, and Rodrigo Aliendro scoring. Marcelo Gallardo’s team sits fourth in Group B with 25 points and has already secured a spot in the knockout stages.

Boca, meanwhile, lead Group A with 32 points, five clear of Huracán. Julio Vaccari’s side recently defeated Estudiantes 2-0, powered by goals from Chilean winger Carlos Palacios and Uruguayan forward Miguel Merentiel, and will look to extend their strong form in this pivotal showdown.