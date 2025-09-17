Riquelme Delays Boca’s Manager Appointment Until 2026

Boca Juniors will not appoint a sporting manager during the current season, according to local reports confirmed September 17. Club president Juan Román Riquelme has decided to postpone the restructuring of Boca’s football department until 2026, leaving Marcelo “Chelo” Delgado in charge of daily operations.

The move comes after weeks of speculation following the dissolution of the Football Council, which saw Raúl Cascini and Mauricio Serna depart. Initially, Riquelme explored bringing in a high-profile figure—José Pekerman was among the names considered—but the board concluded that introducing a new executive in the middle of competition would create instability.

With Miguel Russo’s squad focused on improving its position in the Clausura tournament and securing Copa Libertadores qualification for next year, the leadership opted for continuity. Delgado has been praised internally for his ability to manage player relations and coordinate effectively with the coaching staff.

Interestingly, Cascini made a public appearance this week at Boca’s reserve match against Defensa y Justicia in Florencio Varela. Although he no longer has any official role, his presence alongside club staff underscored his ongoing ties to the institution.

The club’s plan is to revisit the question of adding a technical secretary or manager in 2026, when conditions are expected to be more favorable. Until then, Boca will operate under its current framework, prioritizing stability on and off the field in pursuit of immediate sporting goals.