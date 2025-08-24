Riga vs Sparta. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 27, 2025

On August 27, as part of the Conference League playoff qualification, Riga FC will host Prague's Sparta on their home turf. Read on for a detailed match preview and predictions for the outcome.

Match preview

The Riga side continues to be a dominant force in the Latvian championship. The team sits confidently at the top of the table, showcasing stability and well-balanced football. The "Blues" focus on combination play with ball control and often rely on quick, incisive passes in attack.

Domestically, they rarely drop points, but the main challenge for the Latvians is facing more powerful and faster European opponents. Nevertheless, the team looks mature and composed: in recent league matches, Riga has secured consistent victories and kept several clean sheets, which is encouraging ahead of the clash with Sparta. In European competitions, Riga has already navigated several rounds, demonstrating the ability to play both on the front foot and defensively. In the previous rounds, they overcame Georgia's Dila (5-4 on aggregate) and Israel's Beitar (4-3). However, the first leg against Sparta ended in disappointment: they lost 2-0 away.

Czech side Sparta ranks among the leaders in the Fortuna Liga and is battling for the title alongside Slavia. The season started well for the Prague club: they are collecting points in the domestic league, displaying attacking football with plenty of wing play and rapid transitions from defense to offense.

In the national championship, Sparta consistently sits among the frontrunners, showing they can win not only through attack but also thanks to a solid defensive game. In European competitions, the Prague club is traditionally seen as a team capable of going far, and this season they are living up to that reputation. The Czech team confidently handled the previous qualification round, demonstrating character and the ability to decide matches in key moments: in the first round, they beat Kazakhstan's Aktobe (5-2 on aggregate), then Armenia's Ararat (6-2). Most likely, the away match against Riga won't pose much trouble for them this time either.

Probable lineups

Riga: Zviedris, Ngom, Chernomordijs, Musa, Jurkovskis, Tonisevs, Ankra, Grimaldo, Diop, Galo, Ramirez

Sparta: Windahl, Uchenna, Sorensen, Shevinski, Preciado, Andersen, Kairinen, Rinesh, Birmančević, Haraslín, Kuchta

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first ever head-to-head, Sparta won 2-0

Sparta is on an eight-match winning streak

In their last five games, Riga suffered two defeats and claimed three victories

Prediction

I see Sparta as the clear favorite and expect them to build on their home win with another victory on the road. My prediction: Sparta to win at 1.71 odds.