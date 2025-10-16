Richard Ofori Confident He Has What It Takes for Black Stars World Cup Recall

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori remains optimistic about earning a return to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, believing strong performances at his club, AmaZulu FC, will boost his chances.

The 31-year-old has not played for Ghana since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, and ahead of AmaZulu’s upcoming league clash against Durban City, he stressed that maintaining good form at club level is key to reclaiming his place in the national team.

Ofori said,

“I’m working hard in my team to help my team in the league, and then the rest will take over. Recently, no, I haven’t spoken to Coach Otto Addo, but before, he used to call me. He’s a good man who checks up on his players.”

Ofori made his debut for Ghana in 2015 and has 33 caps.