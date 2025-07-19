Beats even Messi! Lucas Ribeiro scores the best goal at the Club World Cup

Forward for the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Ribeiro, has etched his name in history by earning the prestigious award for the best goal at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilian striker dazzled spectators with his dynamic performances during the group stage, but he truly stole the spotlight in the clash against Borussia Dortmund. His solo run—from his own half, weaving past two defenders and finishing with style—was rightfully voted the tournament's top goal.

𝑳𝑼𝑪𝑨𝑺 𝑹𝑰𝑩𝑬𝑰𝑹𝑶 𝑻𝑶 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑳𝑫 🌟



Lucas Ribeiro's golazo against Borussia Dortmund has been voted as the @FIFACWC x @Visa Goal of the Tournament! 👆



— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 19, 2025

FIFA has officially confirmed that Ribeiro's brilliant run and finish topped the voting, beating out, among others, Lionel Messi's exquisite free-kick goal against Porto. The final shortlist also featured Kenan Yildiz's strike against Wydad and a beautiful goal from João Pedro against Fluminense.

Thus, Ribeiro becomes the inaugural winner of the new best goal award at the reformed Club World Cup, which will now be held every four years.