Return is just around the corner! Suryakumar undergoes rehab at NCA

Return is just around the corner! Suryakumar undergoes rehab at NCA

Suryakumar Yadav hopes to recover in time for the Asia Cup
Cricket News Today, 12:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians bats during the 2025 IPL Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India's T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Details: According to Cricbuzz, the 34-year-old skipper has begun the rehabilitation process after undergoing hernia surgery.

Due to his illness and the subsequent recovery, Suryakumar's absence from the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy led to Shardul Thakur being appointed as team captain.

This is already Yadav's third surgery—previous operations were on his ankle in 2023 and for a sports hernia earlier in 2024.

Right now, Yadav's main target is to be fit in time for the start of the Asia Cup, where he is expected to lead the team.

His last match was for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, where he set a new season record with 717 runs.

