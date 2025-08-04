Chris Woakes could boost England on the crucial final day against India

In the ongoing Test series, England will take on India on the decisive fifth and final day, scheduled for Monday, August 4. One of the team's key players may be ready to step in for the hosts.

Details: According to England coach Joe Root, Chris Woakes could be available to aid his side if the situation demands it. The skipper highlighted how grueling this series has been, with players pushing themselves to their absolute limits.

Quote: “This has been the kind of series where the guys have had to put their bodies on the line. We hope it won’t come to that. But at one point he bowled a few deliveries here [in the indoor nets], and he’s ready if needed... He’s desperate to do whatever it takes,” Root stated.

Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder dislocation on the opening day of the Test series and hasn’t featured on the field since. However, should the need arise, he is prepared to help the team.

India currently leads the series, while England still needs 35 runs with just 4 wickets remaining.

Reminder: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced that England will host the finals of the World Test Championship in 2027, 2029, and 2031.