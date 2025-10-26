Remo Stars believe they can reverse Mamelodi Sundowns' 5-1 win last week today

Stars coach says no need to be in South Africa if they don't believe they cannot score five goals

Remo Stars believe they can cause an upset against Mamelodi Sundowns, above, today.

You would expect the Remo Stars coach to be more cordial ahead of their second leg match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

You would think his main concern would not to be conceding another five goals like they did last week at home in Nigeria when they lost 5-1 to the South African PSL champions.

You would expect him to be more cordial and humble in their approach for this CAF Champions League second leg qualifying match.

But that’s not Tiago Conde mental state. The Remo Stars coach is bullish.

“If my players and I were not prepared or believe that we can win and score five goals and go to the group stage, there is no point in being here,” he said.

“Of course, after the first leg, there was preparation for the second leg. What we prepared and want to do is what we tried to do in the first leg, some things that did not happen. Now we are trying to correct things and be more effective and balanced, what a Champions League game is like.

“We trust and believe we can do it. Of course, it’s difficult, but we will be difficult as well for Mamelodi Sundowns for them to score another five goals.

“It’s difficult for both sides. It’s 11 against 11 for 90 minutes, we know it’s hard work.”

The match starts at 3.30pm at Loftus Versveld.