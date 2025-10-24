ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Reggie Walsh signs his first official contract with Chelsea

Great news for the young player.
Football news Today, 13:58
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
A few days ago, Chelsea crushed Ajax 5–1 in the UEFA Champions League, and 17-year-old Reggie Walsh made his debut in that match. Now, the youngster has been rewarded.

Details: As announced by the London club on their social media channels, Chelsea have signed a contract with 17-year-old Walsh. For the midfielder, this marks his first professional deal.

Notably, Estevão calmly converted a penalty, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London club made history in the competition.

