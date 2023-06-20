Refused idol: Bellingham took an important step for Real Madrid

Midfielder for Real Madrid and the England national team, Jude Bellingham, has deleted all his praising posts about Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentine national team player Lionel Messi from his Twitter account.

It is possible that the player was requested to do so by the management of the royal club, as Messi is a legend of Real Madrid's main rival, Barcelona.

The 19-year-old Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The transfer fee amounted to 103 million euros, excluding bonuses. He has signed a contract with the Madrid club until the summer of 2028.