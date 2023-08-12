"Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain

In the 1st round match of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao away. The match took place at the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao and ended with a 2:0 victory for the visitors.

In the middle of the first half, the Brazilian forward of the royal club, Rodrigo Goes, opened the scoring. In the 36th minute, English midfielder Jude Bellingham increased the advantage for the Madrid side.

In the 2nd round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid will play away against Almeria on August 19. On the same day, Athletic Bilbao will play an away match against Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao - Real Madrid - 0:2 (0:2, 0:0)

Goals: 0:1 - 28 Rodrigo, 0:2 - 36 Bellingham.

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue (García de Albéniz, 71), Ruiz de Galarreta, Vesga (Herrera, 64), Gómez (Sancet, 46), Muniain (Guruzeta, 46), Williams (Berenguer, 46), Williams.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Alaba, Militão (Rüdiger, 50), Fran García, Valverde, Camavinga (Kroos, 71), Chaudron, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior (Modrić, 80), Rodrigo (Hoselu, 80).

Yellow cards: Muniain (4), Vivian (67), Alaba (76), Williams (87).