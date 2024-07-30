RU RU
Real Sociedad fear the departure of a star in Spain's Euro 2024 squad from the team

Football news Yesterday, 10:28
Real Sociedad fear the departure of a star in Spain's Euro 2024 squad from the team

After a successful performance at the European Championship, Real Sociedad representatives in the Spanish national team attracted the attention of top clubs. Still, they do not intend to let their leaders go just like that in San Sebastian.

This is feared by Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay, who in a conversation with Mundo Deportivo said that he wants to keep midfielder Mikel Merino in the team:

"We are not in any negotiations with any club to force any player to leave. I think Merino has been honest with Real Sociedad over the last year and if he didn't renew his contract it was only because he didn't want to tell the fans 'I'm staying' - and then leave. I would like him not to leave.

If he tells us he likes any of the offers that are on the table, we'll take a look. We're not in talks with any club at the moment. We know Merino has offers and we are aware of them. The conversation with him and those around him has been very genuine and hopefully he will make the decision to stay, he already knows we want him to stay."

It was previously reported that Merino is a transfer target for Arsenal London.

