Real set to sign Marc Guéhi as early as January. A comprehensive plan in place

"Los Blancos" are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.
Real set to sign Marc Guéhi as early as January. A comprehensive plan in place

The Crystal Palace captain could be on his way to the Bernabéu.

Details: According to Real Madrid Confidencial, Real Madrid are ready to make an official bid for 25-year-old Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi as early as January.

It is reported that Real are counting on the fact that Guéhi's contract with Palace expires in the summer of 2026, meaning the player could leave the club on a free transfer. However, Los Blancos do not want to face fierce competition from other clubs interested in Guéhi, so they are prepared to table a €30 million offer in January. This would allow the English side to profit from the transfer rather than letting the player leave for free.

Liverpool, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring Guéhi’s situation.

Marc Guéhi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 for €23.5 million. Since then, he has featured in 168 matches for Palace, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists, establishing himself as one of the team’s key figures.

According to Transfermarkt, Guéhi’s current market value is estimated at €50 million.

