Real Madrid's defender had his suspension reduced, and he will be able to play against Barcelona

The Appeals Committee has reduced Nacho Fernandez's suspension from two to three matches, as reported by El Partidazo de COPE.

As a result, the Real Madrid defender will be able to participate in the match against Barcelona, scheduled for October 28.

To recall, the defender received a three-match suspension for a rough foul in a La Liga match against Girona, in the 8th round of the competition. Real Madrid appealed this decision, and as a result, Nacho missed the match against Osasuna but will now be eligible to play against Sevilla and Barcelona. After the match against Girona, Nacho apologized to the player from Catalonia. The apology was endorsed by coach Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez.

Nacho Fernandez is a native of Madrid and a product of the Real Madrid academy. He joined the club's youth system at the age of 10. At the age of 12, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which required him to monitor his health more closely but did not hinder his professional football career.

On September 2, 2012, he officially received the number 27 shirt for Real Madrid's first team, but under the management of Jose Mourinho, he initially remained with the reserve team. On November 27, 2013, he replaced Jese in a group stage match in the UEFA Champions League when Sergio Ramos was sent off.