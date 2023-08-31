Real Madrid's 100 millionth newcomer Bellingham wins first accolade at the club

The best player of Real Madrid for the month of August has been recognized as English midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Fútbol Mahou.

In August, the Englishman participated in three matches of the Spanish championship, scoring four goals and providing one assist. After three rounds, he is the top scorer of La Liga.

The 20-year-old Bellingham is a product of Birmingham City's youth system. He transferred to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in July 2023. The Spanish club paid €103 million for the player. This amount could increase by €31 million through bonuses. Bellingham's contract with the royal club is valid until the summer of 2029.

Bellingham played for Borussia Dortmund since the summer of 2020. He moved to the German club from Birmingham City, with a transfer fee of €30.15 million. In total, he played 132 matches in all competitions for the Dortmund club, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists. With Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham won the DFB-Pokal in the 2020/2021 season.

Bellingham has been playing for the England national team since 2020. He has played 24 matches for the English national team in all competitions, scored one goal, and provided two assists. With the England national team, Bellingham became a silver medalist at the 2020 European Championship.