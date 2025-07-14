Real Madrid to unveil their third summer signing as early as Tuesday. Who will it be?

With Xabi Alonso at the helm, Real Madrid have already secured the signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, and the Spanish coach is set to see his squad strengthened yet again.

Details: According to Cadena Cope, the signing of Benfica defender Álvaro Carreras has been finalized, and tomorrow, July 15, he will be officially presented as a new player for the Madrid side. The transfer fee to Lisbon will amount to 50 million euros.

Last week, Benfica signed Rafael Obrador, a left-back from Castilla who had been on loan at Deportivo La Coruña, which paved the way for Carreras' move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Reminder: Real Madrid had initially hoped to complete the Carreras signing before the start of the Club World Cup, but in the end, Benfica refused to let him go, with Lisbon club president Rui Costa's firm stance also proving influential.