Real Madrid to appeal red card shown to Lunin

Los Blancos aim to have the dismissal overturned.

In the tenth round of La Liga, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1, but tensions flared after the match, leading to an incident between players from both sides.

Details: Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was shown a red card for his behaviour following the final whistle. However, according to Mario Cortegana, the club intends to appeal the decision. Lunin reportedly stepped onto the pitch to defend Vinícius from members of Barcelona’s bench, prompting the referee’s reaction. For this reason, Real Madrid plan to challenge the ruling.

In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.

Reminder: After the match, Vinícius reflected on the game, admitting that neither he nor his teammates intended to offend anyone — not the supporters, nor the young players.