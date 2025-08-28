Real Madrid Shows Interest in Gilberto Mora

According to Mediotiempo, 16-year-old Gilberto Mora from Xolos de Tijuana has caught the eye of several major European clubs, including Real Madrid. The news was confirmed by his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, during an interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta.

“Mora won the Gold Cup this summer, he is the youngest player to ever win the Gold Cup in the history of the tournament, the kid is doing very well, people are talking about him everywhere,” said Pimenta, highlighting his standout role with Mexico’s youth national team.

When asked about reports linking him to Real Madrid, the high-profile agent did not deny the rumors: “Yes, he is related (to Real Madrid) and I think it’s normal that he is linked with big clubs because the boy is really very young and strong. I think we are going to hear a lot more speculation; let’s see what happens.”

Pressed on whether she would personally prefer Mora to move to Madrid, Pimenta answered diplomatically: “I prefer that he goes where he will be happy.”

Mora, who made his Liga MX debut in 2024, is quickly becoming one of the brightest Mexican prospects. Although he's yet to reach the age that would allow a transfer to foreign clubs, his rapid rise and growing reputation abroad could soon place him in the orbit of Europe’s elite, making his future one of the most closely followed stories in Mexican football.