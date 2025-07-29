Real Madrid officially unveils Kylian Mbappé's new squad number

Luka Modrić left Real Madrid at the end of last season, but his number didn't remain vacant for long.

Details: It was previously reported that Kylian Mbappé would inherit the number 10 shirt for Los Blancos, and now Real Madrid has made it official. The club's social media unveiled Mbappé's jersey featuring the iconic number 10.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the Madrid club has decided to part ways with Austrian David Alaba and Frenchman Ferland Mendy.

Previously, Florentino Pérez stated that the club would not offer Vinícius the salary he demanded, considering it too high and unjustified.

