Real Madrid may offer PSG a super-exchange

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid could offer a key player in exchange for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The source suggests that Real Madrid may propose a certain sum of money and include midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni in the deal, a player who was of interest to PSG last year.

In the current season, 23-year-old Tchouaméni has played 50 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring no goals and providing four assists. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.