Real Madrid is monitoring the younger sibling of Bellingham

Sunderland midfielder Job Bellingham has come under the radar of Real Madrid, as reported by Sunderland Echo.

The "Galacticos" have already dispatched their scouts to watch the youth international matches of England, in which Job Bellingham has been called up. During this international window, the 18-year-old midfielder has already featured in two matches against Montenegro and Wales. The directive to monitor the younger Bellingham came directly from Florentino Perez, who is entirely content with the performance and productivity of the elder of the Bellingham brothers, who has notched ten goals and three assists in ten matches across all competitions.

It's worth recalling that Job's older brother, Jude Bellingham, transferred to Real Madrid in June 2023. According to the club's statement, he signed a six-year contract, and the transfer fee is estimated at approximately 133.9 million euros, including various bonuses. Bellingham became the third player whom Real Madrid signed for a fee exceeding 100 million euros, following Gareth Bale in 2013 and Eden Hazard in 2019.

He made his debut for the club on August 12, 2023, in a match against Athletic Bilbao on the first matchday of the Spanish championship, starting in the lineup and scoring his first goal for Real Madrid on the 36th minute, assisted by David Alaba.