Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros

Real Madrid has reached an agreement to purchase midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the England national team, as announced on the official website of the German club.

The Spanish club will pay 103 million euros for the 19-year-old player. The transfer fee could increase by an additional 30 percent through bonuses. The midfielder is set to sign a six-year contract with Real Madrid in the near future.

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 from Birmingham. Dortmund paid 25 million euros for the player. He has played a total of 132 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists.