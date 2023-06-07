Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news Today, 15:51
Photo: Jude Bellingham's Instagram / Unknown
Real Madrid has reached an agreement to purchase midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the England national team, as announced on the official website of the German club.
The Spanish club will pay 103 million euros for the 19-year-old player. The transfer fee could increase by an additional 30 percent through bonuses. The midfielder is set to sign a six-year contract with Real Madrid in the near future.
Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 from Birmingham. Dortmund paid 25 million euros for the player. He has played a total of 132 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news Today, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news Today, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Football news 04 june 2023, 17:05 "Barcelona" lost in the final round of La Liga
Football news 04 june 2023, 14:30 Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from defeat in La Liga in his farewell match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Lionel Messi expressed his hope to return to "Barcelona" Football news Today, 17:23 The champion of Bulgaria has been determined Football news Today, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute Football news Today, 16:57 "Barcelona" responded sarcastically to Messi's transfer to "Inter Miami" Football news Today, 16:52 "Real Madrid" has declined the transfer of "Tottenham Hotspur" striker Harry Kane Football news Today, 16:46 It has been revealed why Messi decided to move to Inter Miami Football news Today, 16:40 "Real Madrid" is interested in signing an experienced forward from the Spanish national team Football news Today, 16:25 Messi has reportedly turned down a contract with a salary of over one million euros per day Football news Today, 16:08 Ronaldo did not make it into the selection of the best players of the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Today, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Sport Predictions
Football 08 june 2023 Chengdu Rongcheng vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Qingdao Hainiu vs Shanghai Shenhua predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Alaves vs Eibar predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Shelbourne vs Sligo Rovers predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Cork City vs Dundalk predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Drogheda United vs St. Patrick’s predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Derry City vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023