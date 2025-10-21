Real Madrid eyes Othmane Maamma, the young Moroccan prodigy

Will Othmane Maamma join Real Madrid ?

After his recent exploits at the U20 World Cup, Moroccan star Othmane Maamma is being eyed by the Spanish club Real Madrid.

The revelation of the U20 World Cup in Chile continues to turn heads in Europe. Crowned world champion and voted best player of the tournament, the 20-year-old Moroccan winger particularly impressed Real Madrid, according to the Italian website Tutto Mercato.

Scoring one goal and providing four assists, Maamma distinguished himself alongside Yassine Gessime and Yassir Zabiri, embodying one of the key players in Morocco's exceptional run.

His power, speed, and ease with the dribble convinced Real Madrid's scouts, who will be following his season at Watford closely. For Tutto Mercato, Maamma is a "rising star ready to make football history" and could, in time, follow in the footsteps of big names like Cristiano Ronaldo.