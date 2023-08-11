RU RU
Main News Real Madrid enter the fight for the star of the national team of Morocco

Football news Today, 12:52
Real Madrid enter the fight for the star of the national team of Morocco

Real Madrid is showing interest in the goalkeeper of Sevilla and the Moroccan national team, Yassine Bounou, according to Marca.

According to the source, the royal club has initiated negotiations for the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. In Real Madrid, the African player could potentially replace the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who might be sidelined for 8-10 months due to a cruciate ligament injury. However, acquiring Bounou could be challenging as his release clause in the contract amounts to €50 million.

Previously, it was reported that the goalkeeper of the Moroccan national team has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and several clubs from Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old Bounou has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020. He joined the Sevilla club from Girona for a transfer fee of €4 million. He has played a total of 140 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, conceding 138 goals. He has kept a clean sheet in 58 matches. With Sevilla, Bounou has won the UEFA Europa League twice in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. He has previously played for Atletico Madrid and Zaragoza.

Bounou has been playing for the Moroccan national team since 2013. He has participated in 54 matches for the Moroccan national team, conceding 28 goals. He was part of the Moroccan national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they finished in fourth place.

