“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named

Football news Today, 14:55
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Photo: Andrey Lunin's Instagram/Author unknown

According to Marca, Real Madrid intends to sell Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the summer transfer window. The club aims to receive eight million euros for the Ukrainian player. The reason for the potential sale is that the coaching staff, led by Carlo Ancelotti, is dissatisfied with Lunin's performance and his attitude during training. However, Lunin himself does not want to leave Real Madrid and intends to fulfill his contract, which runs until June 30, 2024.

Andriy Lunin, 24 years old, has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2018. He joined the club from Zorya Luhansk in a transfer worth 8.5 million euros. In total, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has played 17 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid and conceded 19 goals. He kept clean sheets in four of those matches. With the Madrid club, Lunin became the champion of Spain in the 2021/2022 season, won the Copa del Rey in the 2022/2023 season, claimed the Supercopa de España in the 2021/2022 season, won the UEFA Champions League in the 2021/2022 season, secured the UEFA Super Cup in 2022, and became the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022.

Lunin has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2018. He has played a total of nine matches for the national team and conceded six goals. In five of those matches, he managed to keep clean sheets. In 2019, Lunin became the winner of the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Ukrainian youth team.

