Real España Look to Bounce Back as Victoria Debut New Coach in Liga Nacional Clash

Real España host Victoria on Wednesday aiming to recover from their recent 3-2 defeat against Motagua, per Liga Nacional records. The loss pushed the Aurinegros away from the top spots, but the side regained some confidence with a 1-0 friendly win over Olimpia in New Orleans, courtesy of a Danilo Palacios goal.

Victoria arrive bottom of the table with zero points but under new management. Colombian coach John Jairo López has taken charge following the dismissal of Mexican manager David Patiño, tasked with turning the tide in what has been a difficult campaign.

Historically, this is the 95th meeting between the clubs in short tournaments: Real España have won 36, Victoria 24, with 34 draws. The Aurinegros are unbeaten in the last four matches against Victoria (1 win, 3 draws), but they have managed only one victory in their last seven encounters overall. At home, Real España have won just once in their last three against the Jaiba Brava, that being a 2-1 result in San Pedro Sula.

Manager Jeaustin Campos remains undefeated against Victoria, with one win and three draws. Meanwhile, John Jairo López has only one win from his last five league matches versus Real España and just one away victory in ten attempts at San Pedro Sula.

The game, officiated by referee Raúl Castro, will test a Real España side trying to climb back up the standings and a Victoria squad hoping for a fresh start under a new coach.